A Northamptonshire bookshop has been named the best in the county for the third year in a row, which has left the owner “overwhelmed”.

The Reading Tree is an innovative business located in Building 1 at Weedon Depot, and has created a community of passionate book lovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They sell brand new books for just £2.50 and the business was founded in the midst of the pandemic by 48-year-old Michelle Jay – who has always loved reading and is a self-proclaimed “book nerd”.

Michelle Jay, who founded The Reading Tree in May 2020.

She used to run an events business until the pandemic brought that to a halt, which is when she decided to turn her passion into a business and began selling books.

The Reading Tree has been named the ‘Best Bookshop in Northants’ at the Muddy Stilettos Awards for the third year in a row.

Michelle said: “I’m overwhelmed and feel so humbled.

“We were thrilled the first year and to have won three times now seems unbelievable – especially as we were up against so many amazing independent bookshops across the county.

The Reading Tree has been named 'Best Bookshop in Northants' for the third year in a row at the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

“It is always stiff competition and it feels amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what she believes keeps customers coming back to the bookshop for more, Michelle said: “The staff, without a doubt. I’m so grateful to my wonderful team and could not do it without them.

“They really love books and are such knowledgeable and lovely people. We greet visitors and chat to them, and the team makes us stand out.”

Michelle also spoke of the “unique building” they are located in, which is rooted in history and heritage.

The 2,500 square feet bookshop is home to a huge selection of books and a cafe for visitors to enjoy.

With 2,500 square feet of space, they are home to a “huge selection of books” and the business owner also believes the cafe is a draw in for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a combination of everything,” said Michelle. “But the team goes above and beyond.”

Michelle wanted to issue a “heartfelt thanks” to The Reading Tree’s customers for their continued support that “means so much”.

“When you support a small business you are really supporting someone’s dream,” she said. “It makes me emotional.”

Michelle spoke of how the high street is “hugely suffering at the moment” and that being in business is “tough”, especially for independents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are times I’ve thought it isn’t going to work anymore but you battle on until things get better,” Michelle added. “To have been in business for three years has felt like climbing a mountain.”

Exciting times lie ahead for The Reading Tree as the summer holidays are a “big time” for the business.

They host weekly art and craft sessions for children and a summer treasure hunt around the shop.

Different activities are laid out each time to keep things fresh for the children who attend more than once during the holidays, and it is always free to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the success of the recent sold out author events, Michelle would like to host more as we move into the second half of the year.

Looking to the future, the founder says the focus is on looking at ways to keep the bookshop innovative, improve their offering and variety, and continue to keep ahead of the trends.