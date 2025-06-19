Northamptonshire-based virtual assistant agency secures £75,000 funding to expand support for entrepreneurs

Admin & More, a virtual assistant agency, has secured £75,000 in funding from the Community ENABLE Funding (CEF) programme through First Enterprise, to scale its operations and enhance its impact across the UK.

Founded in 2016 by award-winning Virtual Assistant Elizabeth Wright, Admin & More is dedicated to empowering disabled business owners through the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Access to Work (AtW) scheme.

The company also supports small business owners and entrepreneurs with flexible, cost-effective services that eliminate the need for in-house staff. Services provided include Virtual Assistant Support, Professional Minute-Taking, Marketing and Website Services, and Online Training and Digital Products. Currently, the team is remotely based and delivers services across the UK.

Elizabeth founded Admin & More after a career in banking and over 15 years in the charity sector. Her experience in administration and marketing inspired her to create a business that supports entrepreneurs - especially disabled business owners - with flexible, high-quality virtual assistant services.

Elizabeth Wright, Founder and Director of Admin & More

The funding will be allocated to support operational growth, including marketing efforts, expanding services, recruiting and training team members, and enhancing the company’s overall reach to better serve clients.

First Enterprise provides business loans ranging from £500 - £250,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Elizabeth Wright, Founder and Director of Admin & More, comments: “Securing this funding has been transformative for Admin and More. As a female-led business dedicated to providing inclusive and accessible virtual support services, the investment arrived at a pivotal moment. It enabled us to stabilise operations, ensure continuity for our clients—many of whom rely on government-backed schemes—and refocus on our mission. Our Investment Manager's support was invaluable, offering not just financial assistance but genuine partnership. We’re now poised to grow sustainably, championing accessibility, flexibility, and meaningful work opportunities across the UK.”

Seth Addo, Investment Manager at First Enterprise, comments: “Working with Elizabeth has been a pleasure. Her dedication to inclusivity and her vision for Admin & More are truly inspiring. This funding will help her scale a business that not only delivers high-quality services but also makes a real difference in people’s lives.”

Reinald de Monchy, Co-Chief Banking Officer, Products, British Business Bank said: “We’re thrilled that Admin & More has secured this funding through First Enterprise, via the Community ENABLE Funding programme. It’s clear to see that this will allow them to expand their business in a way which might not have been possible via traditional funding routes. Supporting smaller businesses in UK regions like Northamptonshire was the main goal behind creating the programme, and we look forward to seeing the progress the business makes in the future.”