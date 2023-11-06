Northamptonshire-based vegan friendly business, wins prestigious Beauty Vegan Award
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Velvet Co has
Emma Wootton founded The Velvet Co, based in Northampton starting with Candles and Room Scents, then quickly launched her own face and body range in 2021. More recently she has expanded and opened a wellbeing Studio, Velvet Co Skincare on the Billing Road, Northampton. Offering a range of treatments and therapies using her own vegan products and partnering with other professional vegan brands, to offer the most up to date, results driven facial and body procedures.
Using the right skincare has always been important to me, so to be able to create a 100% natural, vegan and cruelty free facial oil to compliment the rest of the Velvet Co range, was very exciting. Vegan and cruelty-free skincare offers some of the best results in the market and being 100% natural, meaning that they are much richer in vitamins, antioxidant’s, minerals and natural oils which are essential for repairing and maintaining great skin.
Ultimately, vegan skincare is not just kinder to animals and the environment, but also to your skin. Up to 60% of everything we apply on our skin gets absorbed into the body and goes into our bloodstream, so it’s vitally important that we pay attention to what we are putting in to our bodies. Avoiding preservatives, chemicals and toxins in long run will have your skin feeling healthier, looking better and improving your general wellbeing.