Northamptonshire-based vegan friendly business, wins prestigious Beauty Vegan Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Velvet Co has

Emma Wootton founded The Velvet Co, based in Northampton starting with Candles and Room Scents, then quickly launched her own face and body range in 2021. More recently she has expanded and opened a wellbeing Studio, Velvet Co Skincare on the Billing Road, Northampton. Offering a range of treatments and therapies using her own vegan products and partnering with other professional vegan brands, to offer the most up to date, results driven facial and body procedures.

Using the right skincare has always been important to me, so to be able to create a 100% natural, vegan and cruelty free facial oil to compliment the rest of the Velvet Co range, was very exciting. Vegan and cruelty-free skincare offers some of the best results in the market and being 100% natural, meaning that they are much richer in vitamins, antioxidant’s, minerals and natural oils which are essential for repairing and maintaining great skin.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We've Won

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad