Northamptonshire-based Southgate Global wins major award at leading supplier event

Southgate Global, which has sites at Pury Hill Business Park in Northamptonshire, has secured its first major award win of 2025, being selected as ‘Supplier of the Year’ to RAJA, one of the UK’s leading distributors in packaging supplies.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RAJA operates in 19 European countries, supplying to more than two million businesses across Europe.

The award, received at the company’s UK Supplier Conference saw Southgate selected from 25 key suppliers – underpinning its commitment to providing the highest quality products and services to its distribution partners, which allows them to supply their customers with the best possible products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main award recognised Southgate’s ongoing commitment to partnering with RAJA and supporting it in the delivery of exceptional service to its extensive customer base across the UK.

The Southgate and RAJA team

The annual event, which took place in Bedford, was attended by 130 guests including RAJA’s key suppliers such as Southgate. The award is a testament to the extensive work Southgate has done in consolidating its relationships with key distributor partners.

Alan Lennie, Head of Trade Sales at Southgate Global, said: “We’re thrilled to have been recognised by RAJA for our commitment to our distributor partners. We have been working hard with them, as well as all our other distributor partners over the last year to ensure that they all have the highest quality and bestselling products and consumables, such as our OM700 Water Activated Tape dispensers, tapes, strapping machines and strapping.

“Moving into 2025, we will be working very closely with the RAJA team and our other trade partners to help them maintain their edge in a competitive market and continue to build on and strengthen these relationships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate Global is an international company and leading specialist in packaging equipment, consumables, and servicing for operational logistics and fulfilment. Its expertise, sector focus, breadth and depth of equipment and consumable ranges, combined with its commitment to providing quality solutions at highly competitive prices has positioned the company as a trusted supplier for businesses across the globe.

A RAJA UK spokesperson said: “Our suppliers play a key role in the smooth running of our business. Our aim is to provide customers with the best possible and latest products on the market, and we couldn’t do this without a company like Southgate, which is truly committed to helping distributors like us achieve customer excellence.

“We cannot overstate their importance, and we’re pleased to acknowledge this at the UK Supplier Conference.”

Established more than 70 years ago and employing more than 4,500 people in 19 countries, RAJA is a European leader in packaging distribution, business equipment and supplies. Over the last seven decades, it has consolidated its position at the forefront of the industry with 390,000 square meters of storage space across the continent, an annual turnover of €1.7 billion and a customer base in excess of two million across 19 countries.