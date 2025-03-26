Northamptonshire based Southgate Global launches free technical services App to help customers reduce downtime

Equipment readiness is vital for all organisations operating in e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, post and parcel, warehouse and 3PL, especially in peak season.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognising this, Southgate Global, which has sites at Pury Hill Business Park in Northamptonshire and is a leader in the supply of operational logistics equipment, consumables, and technical and design services, has launched a new mobile application – the Southgate ServAgree app. Its aim is to help customers reduce downtime as well as maximising capital investment in equipment.

Using the app, customers have access to Southgate’s Mobile Repair Service with rich data supplied daily, and the ability to manage all their servicing needs and inventory in one place. The app gives easy and direct access to Southgate’s Technical Services team whose mobile onsite expertise provides repairs and maintenance, ensuring the reliability of material handling and packing equipment, to help avoid unexpected downtime and costly delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate’s Technical Services team service a range of equipment including strapping and wrapping machines, WAT dispensers, and many others, as well as material handling equipment such as carts and trollies. It operates across the UK and Europe, with over 40 technicians servicing, maintaining, and repairing over 3,800 pieces of equipment every week. This team has the expert knowledge required to take care of a customer’s entire inventory of packing and material handling equipment, regardless of manufacturer.

Southgate Global has launched a new app

The new Southgate ServAgree app has already helped one large e-commerce customer reduce downtime by up to 40 per cent by reducing repair time and lowering costs by reusing, repairing, and repurposing machinery and equipment instead of replacing them.

The software application, which is the first to provide a personalised service, also manages the documentation of repairs and tracks scheduled maintenance. This reporting can include details of every repair and service, itemising all the parts used, offering accurate information about the key pinch points, and tracking any reoccurring issues which can then be rectified.

The app can also create an asset register which allows users to plan maintenance, track service history as well as prepare for inspections, all of which help to reduce the risk of equipment failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Maher, Head of Technical Services at Southgate Global, said: “We understand how detrimental it can be to a business if even one trolley or machine stops functioning correctly. The app has been designed specifically to mitigate the risks of downtime with numerous functions such as managing regular maintenance checks.

“At Southgate Global, we’re committed to providing customers with the quickest and most efficient service possible, which is why we’ve launched the Southgate ServAgree app.

“Servicing underpins everything we do, helping with our customers’ productivity goals, while maximising the value from their equipment investment. The app gives organisations everything they need to know about the servicing of their machines and equipment in one easy-to-use place.”

Visit the Southgate Global website to find out more about its Technical Services offering and arrange your survey with its experienced technicians to identify your needs and create a tailored service proposal.