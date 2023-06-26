Northamptonshire-based skincare brand secures £120k funding for store renovation and new product launch

The funding was obtained through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF) and Big Society Capital (BSC)’s Community Investment Enterprise Facility (CIEF), backed by the Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS).

Bedew Skin, established in 2021 by Rachael Robertson, offers handmade skincare products designed to combat acne issues. The cruelty-free range is suitable for all skin types and aims to help individuals achieve healthier and more radiant skin. Bedew Skin caters to those seeking a simple and effective skincare routine. The products prioritise visible results over fragrance without the need for a complex ten-step routine.

Rachael's personal battle with acne inspired her to train as a skin specialist. Opening her own clinic, she realised that while skin treatments were great, the real challenge was managing skincare at home. She then developed an almond oil cleanser, which led to the creation of Bedew Skin, offering simple yet effective skincare products for those facing similar challenges.

Rachael Robertson, Founder of Bedew Skin

The funding from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans has been used to renovate their new store. It has helped to improve the packaging for mini products and supported the release of four new products.

Rachael Robertson, Founder of Bedew Skin, commented: “The team at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans has been fantastic. They showed genuine interest in understanding my business and goals. My advisor, Nabeel, went above and beyond by helping me navigate the process and providing guidance on my business plan and financial aspects. With his support, I gained a long-term perspective and made improvements. Their assistance has been invaluable in the growth of Bedew Skin.”

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides government-backed business loans ranging from £500 - £250,000 for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests profits into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Nabeel Akhter, Investment Manager at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, commented: “The passion that Rachael has for her business is amazing. I have always found her very responsive as she has an in-depth knowledge about her business. It’s been a pleasure to work with her to help her achieve her business dreams and I wish her the best of luck for Bedew Skin.”

Mark Wilcockson, Senior Manager at British Business Bank, commented: “The MEIF supports the region's SMEs with growth potential, helping them access the right type of finance for their business. This investment for Bedew Skin will enable the company to grow in the SEMLEP region through expanding its product offering and renovating its store which will have a positive economic impact on the wider region.”

The Midlands Engine Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2022 and the European Investment Bank.

Alastair Davis, Chief Executive Officer at SIS commented: “Bedew Skin is a great example of a micro-SME which might struggle to access mainstream funding, despite its clear potential for growth. However, working with cornerstone funder Big Society Capital to deliver CIEF, SIS has been able to deploy more than £27 million to CDFIs including First Enterprise, who are able to provide capital to help businesses such as Rachael’s grow and prosper. We’re looking forward to seeing how Rachael develops the brand and realises her ambitions for the business.”