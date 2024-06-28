Northamptonshire-based renewable energy specialist celebrates top industry accreditation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire-based EV and renewable energy firm, The E-Merge Group, is celebrating after receiving certifications from two top industry bodies, affirming the organisation’s position as one of the most expert, specialist providers of renewable energy and EV technologies in the UK.

The firm, which was established in 2023 and recently reported a first-year turnover of £1million, has been verified by Veriforce CHAS - a compliance and risk management verification, which ensures supply chain compliance, mitigates risks and supports efficient supply chain management. The team has also had its accreditation renewed by the Renewable Energy Consumer Code (RECC), affirming its commitment to ensuring high consumer protection standards.

In addition, The E-Merge Group, which has an office base in Northampton, also holds NAPIT certification, which is a Government approved and UK Accreditation Service (UKAS) accredited membership scheme for operators in the building services sector, as well as being MCS certified, meaning the firm has committed to maintaining the standards set for low-carbon energy technology products, contractors and their installations.

Charlotte Ward, Co-Founder and Director at The E-Merge Group

The team is also registered with the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV), which means The E-Merge Group is an authorised installer for OZEV residential and commercial chargepoint grant schemes.

Speaking about these latest accreditations, Charlotte Ward, co-founder and director at The E-Merge Group, commented: “Achieving these accreditations demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with some of the highest quality, fully-accredited technologies and services in the industry, in order to help them reduce energy costs while navigating the transition to cleaner, greener energy alternatives.

“These certifications are hugely important to us as a business - they instil confidence and peace of mind in our customers, reassuring them that they’re receiving some of the best possible renewable energy and EV solutions available.

“Achieving these accreditations is a further step forward in our mission to become the most trusted provider of renewable technologies in the country, and will go a long way in helping us achieve perhaps the most important certification in our history, becoming an Independent Connection Provider (ICP), which we’re aiming to achieve before the end of the year - watch this space!”