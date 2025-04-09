Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire-based HR consultancy, Rebox HR, is celebrating its 5-year anniversary this year, marking an incredible journey of growth and success since it was founded by Natalie Ellis in 2020.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking a bold leap during the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, Natalie launched Rebox HR, bringing her 18 years of HR expertise to the table. Fast forward to today, and the business has blossomed into an award-winning consultancy, proudly supporting over 200 clients across the UK.

Rebox HR is dedicated to helping HR professionals navigate people issues, offering expert HR support, employment law advice, and HR management tools designed to protect, support, and help UK SMEs thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to growing demand, Natalie welcomed Faye Ramsey to the team in 2022. Faye has quickly become a key player at Rebox HR, bringing valuable expertise in client relations and strategic HR insights. Together, Natalie and Faye have created a dynamic duo, offering a wide range of HR services, from compliance and regulations to employee engagement and development. The team’s commitment to excellence has earned them strong respect within the HR industry.

Natalie Ellis, HR Consultant and Founder of Rebox HR

One of Natalie’s proudest achievements over the past year has been the success of her podcast, HR Unboxed. Launched in 2024, the podcast has quickly gained popularity, with over 30,000 downloads tuning in to hear insightful conversations on topics that matter most to business owners and HR professionals. With eight episodes already aired, HR Unboxed has become a go-to resource for HR leaders across the UK. Natalie is looking to scale this up on a commercial level moving forward due to the level of interest in sponsorship.

Reflecting on the last five years, Natalie says: “My passion for business and people has been the driving force behind Rebox HR’s growth. People buy people, and Faye and I are exactly what it says on the tin.

“We genuinely care about our clients and their success and it’s amazing to look back and see how far we’ve come as a result. I’ve always wanted to support businesses and employees in meaningful ways, which is why I chose a career in HR. The business has grown beyond what we ever expected, and we’re so grateful for the incredible clients we get to work with every day.

“Here’s to many more years of growth, success, and making a positive impact in the HR world.”