Northamptonshire-based Neurological Physiotherapy Clinic Enhances Rehabilitation Services with £20,000 of funding

Neurobility provides rehabilitation services for those who have suffered from a stroke, neurological injury or long-term progressive conditions. They focus on improving day-to-day function, offer maintenance programmes, and provide support to individuals and their carers.

Emma Thomas founded the clinic in 2012 as a lone practitioner and has grown it into a team of four. She has specialised in neurology for 23 years, with advanced training in the Bobath Concept, used to improve mobility in patients and Vestibular Rehabilitation, designed to alleviate potential dizziness, instability and imbalance for the individual.

With funding from First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, Neurobility will now be able to purchase a LiteGait machine, a physical therapy device that uses a harness and suspension system to support a person’s weight and reduce the risk of falling. Overall helping the person to improve their gait, balance, and strength, which are all critical to recovery after a stroke.

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides government-backed business loans ranging from £500 - £250,000 for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests profits into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Emma Thomas, Founder of Neurobility, comments: "The LiteGait Machine is a truly incredible piece of equipment which will assist my patients to walk better. It was never within my reach to save up for it, but with the funding from First Enterprise, I was able to purchase one. My Investment Manager, Stefan, thoroughly supported me with all the financial planning and made the process much less intimidating.”

Stefan Nycz, Investment Manager at First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans, comments:“Working with Emma was an absolute delight, her motivation for the loan application and buying the equipment was purely to improve the rehabilitation and outcomes for the clients who use her services. Given such circumstances, it was only natural for us to fully assist!”

Start Up Loans, part of the British Business Bank, has recently announced Enterprise Loans East Midlands (ELEM) as the new regional Business Support Partner (BSPs) for the scheme.