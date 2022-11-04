A frighteningly fantastic fundraiser staged by a Northamptonshire logistics firm has helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Halloween heroes at Panther Logistics hosted haunting high jinks to help raise vital funds for the logistics company’s corporate charity, Over The Wall UK Children’s Charity.

Multiple members of the Panther team donned devilishly daring fancy dress outfits in a bid to raise more money on the day.

Panther Logistics team members dressed in spooky style for the successful Halloween fundraiser.

A costume clad crowd of colleagues took the fundraising activities in their stride with a sponsored walk/run between the two Panther Logistics depots, based in Lodge Farm and Moulton Park in Northampton, completing a distance of approximately 5 miles (8km).

Gary McKelvey, Managing Director at Panther Logistics, said: “We are thrilled our Halloween event has helped to raise more than £5,000 for Over The Wall. Panther’s passionate about supporting its corporate charity and this latest fundraiser is one of the many ways we will continue to raise money for the charity’s vital work.”

The successful spooky event raised £2,524 which was doubled following Panther’s pledge to match every penny raised for the charity by company colleagues, taking the overall grand total to £5,048.

Over The Wall provides free activity camps for seriously ill or disabled children and their families at several sites in the UK. Through its Camp in the Cloud the charity also provides online camps for young people that are unable to attend camps in person.

Stephanie Wilcox, Assistant Finance Manager at Panther Logistics, helped organise the ‘fangtastic’ fundraiser with Finance Manager Georgina Stubbs.

Stephanie said: “We were delighted with the amazing support we had for the Panther Finance Happy Howl-oween Fundraiser Event. The response we have had from everyone has been incredible.

“We had so many great prizes donated for our charity raffle and tombola. We initially set ourselves a target to raise £1,000 but soon surpassed that total. It’s fantastic that all the money raised is matched by Panther pound for pound, which will help make such a massive difference for such a great cause.”

Frightening fundraisers took part in a range of spooky themed activities staged at the UK’s leading two person home delivery specialists’ premises in Northampton where Panther team members enjoyed tasty treats from the cake stall, took turns to try their luck on the tombola and to guess the number of sweets in a jar.

Management members were in the frame as part of the Guess the Director Baby Photo competition and the Halloween haul up for grabs in the charity raffle included a Nintendo Switch, a Smart TV, tickets to Northampton Town F.C. and Northampton Saints matches, plus many more prizes provided by Panther alongside those donated by local suppliers supporting the fundraising efforts.