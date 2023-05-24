Northamptonshire-based IT specialist Easipc proud to support the local education community

The business is headline sponsoring both the Northamptonshire Education Awards and Milton Keynes Education Awards, events that shine a spotlight on the hard-working, talented people and businesses in the education sector across the two counties. Local schools, colleges and other education institutions will compete in categories such as ‘Best Headteacher’, ‘Primary School of the Year’ and ‘School Business Manager of the Year’.

Attending the special launch event earlier this month alongside other sponsors, judges and special guests, Russell Smith, Director at easipc, commented: “We’re so happy to be sponsoring both of these awards ceremonies. It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to celebrate the great work being done by educators across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.” At the event, it was also revealed that the host for both awards ceremonies would be Eamonn Holmes, the veteran broadcaster and journalist.

Furthermore, Russell and Rob Lloyd, Technical Manager at easipc, also attended and spoke at a meeting of the Northampton Schools Business Alliance (NSBA), an organisation supported by All Things Business whose mission is to foster dialogue and collaboration between businesses and schools in the Northamptonshire area, delivering a talk on cybersecurity in schools and providing helpful steps to take to foster safer IT infrastructure.

Technical Manager Rob Lloyd and Director Russell Smith present at the Awards Launch event.

All Things Business Managing Director Ben Thomas said “All Things Business has always championed the idea that business needs education and education needs business and we’ve turned both events into two of the biggest nights in the awards calendar. We would like to thank easipc for their support across both the awards and NSBA and hope to continue to work with them further to champion education across our counties.”

The Northamptonshire Education Awards on November 10, at the County Ground, the home of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. For more information visit https://allthingsbusiness.co.uk/awards/ or email [email protected]

