Northamptonshire-based HR company celebrates first major milestone after 12 years in business

Ena HR & Training Ltd was established in January 2022 by Kate Coulson after working in corporate HR and management roles for more than 20 years.

When Covid hit, Kate seized the opportunity to live in Greece for a year- a place she calls her ‘second homeland’. In December 2021, Kate knew she didn’t want to return to the corporate world. She wanted a high level, strategic role that fitted around her family. After helping a friend with taking on her first employees, Kate realised she could set up her own business supporting SMEs.

Kate’s love for Greece is reflected in her business name with Ena meaning ‘one’ in Greek. Ena is also the goddess known for overseeing the preparation for a journey.

Kate Coulson of Ena HR & Training in Cogenhoe

Since January last year, Kate has turned over £40,000, onboarded 11 retainer clients, launched a leadership and management training programme and been awarded three grants to invest in her business. She has also been appointed President of a new BNI chapter in Northamptonshire – the first online chapter in the region.

“I’ve genuinely loved working on and in my business this last year,” said Kate. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know my clients and their businesses and have met so many inspirational people at networking.

“I’ve also been a present Mum too. Not needing permission to attend a carol concert or sports day means so much.”

“HR is not just about policies and compliance,” adds Kate. “Governance is a given. But making a real difference to a business through training, new processes, engaging and retaining staff and helping business owners sleep at night really drives me.”

Looking to the future, Kate is keen to work with more SMEs in Northamptonshire, supporting them with HR and nurturing leaders in the organisation.