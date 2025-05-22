Northamptonshire based housing development wins national award for excellence in construction

Persimmon Homes Midlands region lifted the trophy for construction excellence at the Company’s Excellence Always Awards.

Overstone Gate, nestled between Northampton and Wellingborough, was the winning development. The estate, which is managed by Senior Site Manager Will Yates, who was commended for his disciplined approach to site management and his consistent approach to quality across all stages with the trades on site.

In addition, he was recognised for the quality of the finished house being to an excellent standard, alongside his approach to construction planning.

Persimmon’s Excellence Always awards, are a national event which take place annually and celebrate the very best in construction, sales, and health and safety across the business’ 29 regional offices.

Left to right: Dean Finch, CEO Persimmon, Will Yates, Andy Fuller, Adrian Chiles (host)

Commenting on the win, Will said: “I’m delighted that the hard work of the Overstone Gate team has been recognised at the Excellence Always awards.

“It’s been a real team effort to ensure we’re delivering the very best for our customers and residents – it’s brilliant for this to be noticed across the business. I couldn’t be prouder of the Overstone Gate team.”

Zac Hurst, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the team at Overstone Gate to have received an Excellence Always award.

"The awards not only recognise the brilliant standard of work delivered on the site by our team, but in particular, it is a massive accolade to Will. It's thanks to his continued great work that we've been fortunate enough to win this award.”

To learn more about Persimmon Homes, please visit: https://www.persimmonhomes.com/