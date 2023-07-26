Northamptonshire-based global watch company continues massive growth as social media following increases

A Northamptonshire-based global watch company continues massive growth as Facebook audience increases by more than one million in just two months.

Hagley West all began in Greens Norton back in March 2020 when founder, entrepreneur and social media influencer, Tim Hayden, saw a video of his go viral.

Now the company's West's Northamptonshire distribution centre is now dealing with sales from all over the world.

Tim Hayden, founder of Hagley West.

Tim's social growth has also continued as he now has more than 1.5 million followers on Facebook, adding to his 1.5 million TikTok followers and growing audiences across Instagram, YouTube and Threads.

The rapid growth of his Facebook page comes after Tim decided to implement a new strategy for the platform. This has seen an increase in the amount of content being posted, in addition to new reels and even simultaneous live content with other platforms.

Tim said: “It’s blown me away to be honest. Just the sheer scale of the brand growth we’ve seen in just the last few months. Not only that, but the love and warmth I’m met with wherever I go.

“The Facebook growth strategy couldn’t have gone any better. We felt that we weren’t really maximising the potential of the channel, so decided to change it up a little, and it’s worked really well.

“Wherever we go at the moment we’re breaking records, whether that’s online or through our #FindTim challenges. It feels like the tip of the iceberg – there’s a lot more to come."

Tim is gathering huge attention wherever he travels on his current US itinerary, with another record-breaking 368 people coming out to find him in Des Moines last weekend, breaking the previous record of 323 set by Kansas City the weekend before.