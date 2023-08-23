Northamptonshire based firm, Soy Wax Village gets an instagram boost from Theo Paphitis

Last week, Kristy, owner of Soy Wax Village, sent an Instagram pitch to Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐posted Soy Wax Village pitch to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, www.instagram.com/soywaxvillage has gained more followers and extra orders for their beautifully scented home fragrance products. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Kristy said, we have only been trading for less than two years. In an overcrowded industry of candle and wax melt makers it is very hard to stand out from the crowd. We have gone from creating our products from a small kitchen table to now running a small business in a bespoke workshop in Earls Barton, Northants. Shipping products across the globe. All of our products are hand-poured in small batches, using sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients. We are delighted that Theo Paphitis recognised our small business and invited us to join his ever-growing business network. We are very much looking forward to receiving support from Theo and his SBS Team in the near future.

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Soy Wax Village every success.”