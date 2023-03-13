Northamptonshire-based EasiPC team up with Microsoft to support SEN schools

Local education IT business EasiPC has partnered with tech giants Microsoft to deliver free training to schools and help them maximise their IT software.

Established educational experts EasiPC have a renowned reputation providing wide-ranging IT support and services for schools in Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and beyond. This has led to an exclusive partnership for the company, being announced as Microsoft Global Training Partner for the East Midlands region. The programme enables businesses to deliver free training to both mainstream and special schools on how to make the most of the Microsoft products they are using.

Rob Lloyd, Technical Manager at EasiPC said of the partnership: “It’s a very rare certification to achieve and we’re the only one in the region, so it’s a brilliant accomplishment to be recognised by Microsoft for the services we provide to schools. Not to mention the positive impact we can have through the scheme, especially for children with special educational needs (SEN).”

The easipc team

The training covers essentials like Microsoft’s Learning Tools, a suite of accessibility features built into every Microsoft software that can enable students with SEN to use the software more easily. This can include modifying text make it more legible for dyslexic students, or automatically removing clutter from the screen to help students with ADHD to focus better.

The training’s aim is to build out the educator’s knowledge of the software, so they can then integrate these skills into their teaching, and the student’s learning, more broadly.

