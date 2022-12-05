Northamptonshire-based branding guru - Logo Lady - hosts branding masterclass

A Northamptonshire branding expert, known locally as the Logo Lady, is hosting an exclusive masterclass to help small businesses better understand their brand.

The event, hosted by Trudie Avery, is open to anyone who wants to know exactly what their brand is about and how to ensure it is powerful and impactful for their audience.

Branding determines how your business is perceived, which then determines who buys from you, and how much they want to pay, which impacts your bottom line. Simply, your brand determines the success of your business.

Trudie said: “Branding is about who you are, your identity as a business, your values and what the market perceives you as. This foundational understanding of what branding is, is key to building a powerful and impactful brand. In this workshop, you will walk away knowing exactly what your brand is about.

“This masterclass will teach you about why branding is so important for your business, and some simple strategies that you can do straight away to build a brand that connects. Join me, and let me take away the guesswork about branding, helping you to easily build a brand that aligns with you and your customer.”

Just 10 places remain for the Understand Your Brand masterclass, which runs online from 10am to 12pm on Tuesday 13th December.