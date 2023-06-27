Baker & Baker, which has a manufacturing site on Drayton Fields Industrial Estate, has also set an interim target of a 42% reduction in industrial emissions and 27% in agricultural emissions by 2030.

Baker & Baker has already undertaken a detailed carbon footprint exercise for its European Group activities, and has defined its baseline carbon emissions for the year 2021. The business is currently mapping progress against this baseline year to calculate its emissions for 2022.

As a food manufacturer, more than 95% of Baker & Baker’s total emissions are indirect and fall within scope three, and are largely attributable to its ingredients portfolio. This is in line with the majority of large bakery businesses, and the long-term challenge will be how to effectively decarbonise the ingredients supply chain.

John Lindsay, CEO of Baker & Baker

Baker & Baker will also be validating its net zero target with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) later this year, ensuring that the business’s net zero roadmap is credible whilst aligning Baker & Baker’s target with industry best practice and climate science.

Updates on Baker & Baker’s progress and decarbonisation initiatives will be published regularly by the business.

John Lindsay, Baker & Baker CEO, commented: “Setting a net zero target is a significant milestone for Baker & Baker.

“Our net zero target of 2040 is line with many of our customers’ commitments as well as the Food & Drink Federation (FDF), and demonstrates our ambition to decarbonise our business operations whilst contributing positively towards tackling the climate emergency.”