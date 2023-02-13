Northamptonshire author hits the #1 spot with her debut historical novel
‘Glamorous is filled with excitement it is a world of tantalising opportunities for passion and intrigue’
Local writer Denise Marsdon, has published her first novel, The Crown and the Cushion and it's already Number 1 in some categories on Amazon.
The Crown and the Cushion is a historical romance that follows the life and loves of Emily Cussons, mistress to the notorious adventurer Thomas Blood, the only person to have stolen the crown jewels.
Repercussions from his audacious crime catapult Emily into the glittering court of Charles 11. Glamorous, filled with excitement it is a world of tantalising opportunities for passion and intrigue but one in which Emily will become a pawn in a far more dangerous game.
Denise lives in Lamport and as she is a tour guide for Lamport Hall that location naturally features in the book. Another local connection is that Denise worked with local editor Jen Parker of Fuzzy Flamingo to fine hone the work before publishing it on Amazon.