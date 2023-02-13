Local writer Denise Marsdon, has published her first novel, The Crown and the Cushion and it's already Number 1 in some categories on Amazon.

The Crown and the Cushion is a historical romance that follows the life and loves of Emily Cussons, mistress to the notorious adventurer Thomas Blood, the only person to have stolen the crown jewels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repercussions from his audacious crime catapult Emily into the glittering court of Charles 11. Glamorous, filled with excitement it is a world of tantalising opportunities for passion and intrigue but one in which Emily will become a pawn in a far more dangerous game.

The Crown and the Cushion is available now http://amzn.to/3Ifyj2K