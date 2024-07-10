Northamptonshire Artist style International Sensation Neyo & Team

JJ Savani alongside International Music Artist Neyo

Northamptonshire based stylist JJ Savani of ONE studios in Wellingborough was recently chosen to go an style Neyo and his whole team including Terrence Green from the hit Netflix series "Step Up".

JJ Savani is an international editorial and session stylist who works from his studio "ONE" in Wellingborough. After his growing name within the industry he was called upon by the management and media team to head up the hair and make up for the team during their headline set in Bristol at the BS3Live concert.

Speaking to JJ Savani he mentioned "It is a great honour to be noticed for my work within the industry on an international level but at the same time still staying true to my roots and representing the vast talent and creativity that we have here in Northamptonshire."

