Northamptonshire Artist style International Sensation Neyo & Team
JJ Savani is an international editorial and session stylist who works from his studio "ONE" in Wellingborough. After his growing name within the industry he was called upon by the management and media team to head up the hair and make up for the team during their headline set in Bristol at the BS3Live concert.
Speaking to JJ Savani he mentioned "It is a great honour to be noticed for my work within the industry on an international level but at the same time still staying true to my roots and representing the vast talent and creativity that we have here in Northamptonshire."
JJ Savani has also recently just been titled as one of the Top 100 Male stylists in the world by BTC Worldwide 2024 as well as Top 5 Male hair stylists in the UK by Prohair Mag.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.