Stablemates, an animal interaction therapy centre located at a farm in Scrivens Hill, Daventry, offers unique treatments and therapies to help people overcome trauma.

The farm's owner, Kate Kee, aged 57, says the experience can be “incredibly comforting and grounding,” and it can help people re-establish a connection with nature.

Kate said: “We are lucky enough to back onto some of the wood in the village, which gives us access to lots of really lovely wildlife, foxes, badgers, and deer, and we've got a stream at the bottom of our field with otters which is great.

“I think we all need to remember the things that we should never have forgotten and go back to the simpler time when we were more connected with everything else we share this planet with.”

Kate founded Stablemates in 2012 to support children and adults with a range of medical conditions.

Her life experience inspired her to launch her business as she discovered that her go-to remedy "in times of trouble" was always spending time with animals in nature.

“My husband died very suddenly when my boys were two years old and four years old, and this was a time when I lent very heavily into keeping in touch with nature,” said Kate.

When Kate opened Stablemates, she worked by herself daily with about six horses and ponies, three dogs, four goats, and a few hens at the farm.

Over the years, she has helped adults and children cope with life more effectively. Kate said the animals provide a “bridge” between the client and therapist while talking, particularly if the client is a young one.

“Typical sessions would include learning about body language or energy control, which the animals are very, very good at mirroring back for us. There's also just learning about the responsibility of the ongoing looking after of animals,” said Kate.

Stablemates now has a group of highly qualified individuals, including Tatty, Kate's son, Cristina, and Niamh, to assist and encourage people on their journeys.

“The need only seems to be getting bigger, sadly,” said Kate.

The team has been considering various approaches to spread the word, particularly to young people, including holding workshops at nearby schools. Kate hopes that they will be able to visit more Northamptonshire schools in the future.

