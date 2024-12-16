Northampton's Vulcan Works provides free space for Royal & Derngate theatre groups after RAAC discovery

Cinderella rehearsals at Vulcan Works

The show must go on is often a cry heard in theatre, however without the help of award-winning Northampton serviced office space Vulcan Works, a number of local shows wouldn’t have made it to the stage this year.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) at Royal & Derngate in September last year, Vulcan Works provided vacant creative workspaces free of charge to give the 2023 pantomime cast a place to rehearse.

Since then, although the theatre reopened to the public, workshop space was still limited so they have continued to use Vulcan Works for a variety of activities including regular sessions for community groups such as Community Choir, Youth Theatre, Young Company, and Actors Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Often the flexible workspace, in the heart of the town’s Cultural Quarter and just across the road from Royal & Derngate, would have more than 200 participants a week using the space for auditions, GenFest performances and workshops, as well as panto rehearsals for the last two years.

Cinderella panto at Royal & Derngate

Jo Gordon, Royal & Derngate’s Chief Executive, said: “We’ve brought a lot of young people, volume and performance into the venue and are very grateful that other businesses there have warmly embraced the creativity and vibrancy of this activity.

“It has been great having suitable studio spaces available so close to the theatre, providing the extra space we have needed. Activities taking place ‘across the road’ still feel very connected to the theatre.

“There’s a great variety of spaces available, all brand new with high spec facilities and all very accessible. The staff have been very helpful and welcoming and it’s great to see so many creative organisations coming together under one roof.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Manager at Vulcan Works, Garrick Hurter, said: “It has been our pleasure to host Royal & Derngate and support them in their creative endeavours over the past 12 months. We are proud of our involvement with the local community and our location means we can be a really useful resource for so many.

“We look forward to our continued collaboration with the theatre going forward.”

Jo added: “Northampton has such a thriving creative community and it’s brilliant that organisations can come together and collaborate in such a unique and beautiful contemporary setting. We’re really excited to be playing our part in the regeneration of the town and spaces like Vulcan Works are key to the kind of future we want to create. We’ve been amazed during our time there to see the range of different businesses and events it has housed, which really speaks to a thriving sector with vibrant future.”