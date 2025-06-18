Northampton’s Portman Finance Group named among UK’s fastest-growing founder-led businesses in the FEBE Growth 100.

Now in its fourth year, the FEBE Growth 100 celebrates dynamic British businesses generating revenues between £3 million and £200 million, with founders actively steering their continued success. The list has previously spotlighted trailblazing brands such as Huel, Gousto, Flight Club, Trip, Wingstop, Au Vodka, and Purdy & Figg.

Headquartered in Northampton, Portman Finance Group was founded in 2007 by Alex Read. Originally launched as a small business finance broker, the company has grown into one of the UK’s leading independent providers of loans and asset finance—now originating over 1/3 of a billion in funding for UK SMEs each year.

Over the past three years, Portman has experienced exponential growth; tripling its headcount and increasing revenues by more than 500%. The company has also expanded its services to include direct lending, strengthening its position as both a broker and a lender.

Key to Portman’s success is a commitment to innovation, culture, and customer service. Under the leadership of Portman’s Board, CEO Alex Read, COO Simon Pratt and CCO Ben Laidler—the firm has invested heavily in technology and talent. This includes the development of an in-house underwriting algorithm that intelligently matches client needs with optimal funding solutions, as well as the launch of proprietary lending products tailored to the evolving needs of British SMEs.

Portman's Founder and CEO Alex Read

Despite the company’s rapid expansion, Portman has remained true to its roots. “Our hands-on leadership approach means we stay close to our clients and our team,” said CEO and Founder Alex Read. “Being named to the FEBE Growth 100 is a testament to the dedication of our people and the trust of our clients. We've adapted quickly in a challenging economic landscape—expanding our offering, enhancing our technology, and staying focused on the evolving needs of UK businesses.”

With a strong brand, cutting-edge systems, and a customer-first ethos, Portman Finance Group is well-positioned to continue its remarkable growth trajectory.

FEBE measures growth using robust metrics and rigorous research, including two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR), revenue performance, and founder involvement. All qualifying companies are UK-registered, privately owned, independent and have generated annual revenues between £3 million and £200 million with an operating profit in their latest financial year.

Charlotte Quince, founder of FEBE, said: “The Growth 100 isn’t just a leaderboard – it’s a tribute to the founders pushing boundaries, taking risks, and building brilliant businesses against all odds.”