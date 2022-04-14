Northampton's own Brooklyn Brownie Co plans ‘treasure quest’ following sweet feature on Discovery+ Full Metal Junkies

The father-son duo have reportedly bonded over the experience, being able to share their feelings as they devised new and whacky designs

Northampton's own Brooklyn Brownie Co. is planning an adventurous ‘treasure quest’ with hundreds of brownies up for grabs following their sweet feature appearance in a popular television show.

Founded by “Main Dude” John Lashley and his son “Little Dude” Leo Lashley, 14, in 2019, the self-styled “urban artisan” bakery provides a wide array of “chocolatey treats covered in all sorts of sweets”. These range from simpler tasty treats to whacky designs that easily catch the eye.

The award-winning family business teamed up with Jim Stuart, who owns Shred and Butta, the company that helps “transform and upcycle vehicles” in the Discovery+ series “Full Metal Junkies” to create their very own company vehicle.

Following filming for the show, the ambulance's transmission sadly broke, leading to a slight delay as special parts had to be shipped in

But instead of going for the usual suspect of a van or a bus, these baking besties went for a famously fast responder. In Northampton’s next foody emergency, residents can call on the a newly revived ambulance.

John said: "We were originally going to buy another vehicle just before the lockdowns started. But Jim said we should hold off because we didn’t know where the world was going at that point. So it shows how good a guy he is as most people would’ve just taken the money.

"Once things calmed down a bit, he found a better vehicle for us up in Scotland, which he had towed down for us.

"It’s a 1995 G30 Shevy. It’s got a UK driver-side, which feels very strange, because they were commissioned from the US for use by UK ambulance crews. It’s one of only three left in whole country.”

Now that their new company cake-mobile is nearly ready, John said the dynamic duo are planning a huge “treasure quest” where up to 1,000 brownies will be given away to say thank you to Northampton’s community.

According to the “Main Dude”, Brooklyn Brownie Co. will be dropping clues to the brownies’ locations on their social media. Each site will be near landmarks that make Northampton stand out, such as the Lift Tower and Six Fields’ Stadium.

John said: "Before the lockdowns, we delivered to people’s houses and we were able to have a good chin wag and keep up with people. During the lockdowns, we had to do distance selling, which was fine but it wasn’t the same.

"My son and I are very personable people so this restoration is a great way for us to get back out in the Northampton community.

“It will be great just being able to get back to some form of normality.”

When asked why they chose to give so many sweet treats away, the father-son duo reportedly wanted to bring something positive to the local community they have fallen in love with since coming over from Boston.

John said: "If you live your life on social media, everywhere can seem like a negative place.