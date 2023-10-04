Northampton’s new parcel and printing centre set to deliver the whole package
MBE Northampton, a franchise of Mail Boxes Etc, will open its doors in Gold Street on Monday, October 9.
Along with courier, shipping and customised packaging services, MBE Northampton also offers a parcel collection service and mailboxes for business or personal use.
Auction houses, galleries and museums looking to safely ship antiques and fine art can take advantage of the auction house collection service available from MBE Northampton.
In addition, the centre also provides professional printing, copying and graphic design services, including full colour and black and white photocopying, binding, laminating, booklet making, and more.
Paul Lai, area franchisee at the Northampton branch, said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors in the heart of Northampton, a town which is proving to be successful in attracting new retailers and businesses.
“Our central location means we are well placed to welcome new customers and businesses, with the aim of becoming their one-stop shop for shipping, parcel collection and printing.”
Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), said: “It’s great to welcome another new business and we look forward to seeing MBE Northampton establish itself and offer vital services to the town’s business and retail community.
“The arrival of MBE Northampton follows a number of other new businesses opening in the town centre, proving that it is an attractive location for both new companies and those looking to add to their portfolio.”