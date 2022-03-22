Northampton's mayor cuts the ribbon on new showhomes at housing development

Showhomes at a new development in Northampton have been officially opened by the Mayor.

Councillor Rufia Ashraf cut the ribbon the Tilla Homes' development in Hardingstone. The housebuilder also made a £200 donation to the Mayor’s chosen charity, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS), which is dedicated to helping and supporting local victims of domestic abuse.

Landimore Park is a new community which will transform a 111-acre site on the outskirts of Northampton into a new development of 700 homes, nearly six and half acres of public open space, a new school and local facilities.

The Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Rufia Ashraf

The Tilia development, known as The Knoll @ Landimore Park, is a collection of three, four and five bedroom homes, contemporary in design and set around attractively landscaped open space.

Lizzie Burda, regional sales and marketing director at Tilia Homes Central, said: “We were delighted to welcome Councillor Rufia Ashraf to officially open the doors of our new showhomes. The Knoll is our second phase at Landimore Park and follows the success of The Willows which was launched last summer."

One of the showhomes