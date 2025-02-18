Northampton’s Khandie Photography to inspire at The Photography & Video Show after last year’s phenomenal success

Khandie is a multi award winning photographer.

Northampton’s very own Khandie Photography is returning to The Photography & Video Show, this time at ExCeL London, after last year’s incredible demand saw every seat, aisle, and standing space taken for her talk.

Now, with six powerful sessions lined up, she’s set to deliver game-changing insights, brutally honest advice, and an infectious energy that photographers at every level won’t want to miss.

From bestselling author to sought-after mentor, speaker, and host of the hit podcast The Loud Lens, Khandie has become one of the most in-demand voices in the photography industry today. This year, she’ll be speaking on the brand new Fundamentals Stage and also representing the British Institute of Professional Photography (BIPP), cementing her reputation as a true leader in the field.

More Than a Photographer – A Force for Creativity in Northampton

Khandie’s influence extends far beyond the stage. As a respected mentor and photography educator, she is deeply involved in supporting and nurturing talent in Northampton and beyond. Through her workshops and teaching, she has helped countless photographers refine their skills, navigate the industry, and turn their passion into a career.

Her Human Tapestry of Northampton project is a testament to her commitment to the town, capturing the real people and unique stories that shape the community. This stunning portrait series has become a celebration of diversity, identity, and the artistry that thrives in Northampton.

“I’m incredibly proud to be living in Northampton,” Khandie said. “This town has an unbelievable creative spirit, and I love being part of a movement that helps people realise their full potential behind the lens.”

Breaking Barriers – No Gatekeeping, Just Real Advice Khandie is not just a photographer—she’s a disruptor. She’s shaking up the industry with her commitment to no gatekeeping, no egos, just real, practical advice for photographers who want to thrive.

That’s why she’s also hosting an exclusive networking event at the show, where photographers can ask anything—without fear, without judgement, and without industry secrecy getting in the way.

“For too long, people have guarded industry knowledge like a secret club,” Khandie said. “That’s not how we grow. My event is a space where no question is off-limits—whether it’s about pricing, business strategy, creative struggles, or industry challenges. I want to help photographers move forward, not keep them in the dark.”

This open Q&A session is designed to empower, educate, and create a genuine sense of community—something Khandie is passionate about bringing to every space she’s in.

Why You Can’t Miss Khandie’s Talks

If last year’s event is anything to go by, expect standing-room only once again. With topics covering business growth, creative confidence, and professional standards, Khandie’s talks are known for being high-energy, refreshingly honest, and packed with practical takeaways.

How to Attend – Free & Discounted Tickets Available✔ Professional photographers can attend for FREE (eligibility criteria apply).✔ Use code SPK25 for an exclusive 25% discount on tickets.

For full details and to register, visit https://www.photographyshow.com

Northampton’s Creative Powerhouse Takes the National Stage

Khandie’s return to The Photography & Video Show is not just about speaking—it’s about shaping the industry, supporting the next generation, and proving that success comes from sharing knowledge, not hoarding it.

“This isn’t just about me—it’s about every photographer out there who wants to grow, who needs support, and who deserves to feel like they belong in this industry,” Khandie said. “I’m here to bring real talk, real advice, and real solutions—no fluff, no nonsense, just straight-up knowledge and inspiration.”

Also attending the show this year is fellow photographer Corrine, who will be delivering her own sessions. Corrine’s presence adds value to an already exciting lineup.

For those looking to transform their photography career, break barriers, and be part of an industry that lifts each other up—this is the event to attend.