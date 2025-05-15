Northampton’s excellent night-time economy recognised with international award

Northampton has retained the Purple Flag award that celebrates places with vibrant and safe night-time economies

Northampton town centre’s ‘gold standard’ evening and night-time economy has been honoured with a top international award for the sixth year in a row.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was confirmed yesterday that Northampton has retained the prestigious Purple Flag award which celebrates places that create thriving, vibrant night-time economies that are safe for visitors, workers and residents.

Across the globe only 90 locations – including world-renowned tourist destinations – have been awarded the Purple Flag which is similar to the Blue Flag scheme for beaches and aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between 5pm and 5am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Northampton, seven areas are celebrating receiving a Full Renewal accreditation, and four areas are celebrating receiving an Interim Renewal accreditation.

Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) worked closely with multiple partners, including West Northamptonshire Council, West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership and the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to successfully retain the Purple Flag status.

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre BID said: “The Purple Flag award is only presented to towns and cities with gold standard evening and night-time economies.

“To have received this accolade for six years in a row is an incredible achievement for Northampton and is fantastic recognition for our excellent night-time economy businesses and the multiple partners which have worked so hard to improve safety in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This news comes at an exciting time for Northampton as in the next few weeks we’re due to see the completion of the £5 million Abington Street and Fish Street regeneration project which will make these key areas more attractive and accessible for both visitors and residents.

“Looking further ahead we’re also thrilled that STACK is opening its first venue in the Midlands in the former Market Walk shopping centre which will feature independent street food outlets, bars, a space for interactive games and a main stage for live music and entertainment.”

The £12 million STACK scheme is being funded by an £8 million investment from STACK and a £4.2 million investment from West Northamptonshire Council.

Receiving Purple Flag accreditation has been shown to boost local economies, increase tourism, and improve the overall quality of life for residents by providing more night-time entertainment and social opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award judges were impressed with the revamp of Northampton’s Market Square, which has enhanced the area with its alfresco dining, public art and water features. They also found that inclusive events like the town’s free Music Festival and lively Diwali celebrations had brought the community together.

Other key successes in Northampton’s submission included its focus on night-time venue safety initiatives such as staff upskilling and awareness programs like Ask for Angela. The introduction of the Safer Routes Home initiative, which provides University of Northampton students with a designated and safer path home from the town centre to the Waterside Campus, was also singled out for praise.

Ojay McDonald is Chief Executive of the Association of Town & City Management which runs the Purple Flag international accreditation programme.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see Northampton once again being awarded Purple Flag status. Since its first application in 2018, the town has continued to go from strength to strength. The passion and dedication shown by the partnership is a true reflection of what the Purple Flag stands for – vibrant, safe, and thriving town and city centres after dark.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Arnull, from West Northamptonshire Council, added: “Retaining the Purple Flag for the sixth consecutive year is a fantastic achievement and reflects the commitment of our partners and local businesses to ensuring Northampton is a safe, welcoming, and vibrant place to enjoy a night out.”

For more details visit www.discovernorthampton.co.uk