Northampton's Delapré Abbey will host its first ever Eco Fair THIS SUNDAY

Residents are invited to join Delapré Abbey for a sustainable Sunday full of activity focused on plastic free living.

Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust (DAPT) has partnered with eco-focused business, GoodToBee, to bring the public their first eco fair at Delapré Abbey on Sunday, October 24 from 11am to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy foraging demonstrations, talks on beekeeping and honey tasting, plus a variety of stalls selling sustainable chocolate, beeswax wraps, recycled children’s clothing and more.

Founder and director of GoodToBee, Madeline Willis, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Delapré Abbey to help bring a sustainable and ethical festival to Northamptonshire. Putting community at the heart of our joint passion to inspire simple green swaps at the centre of family life.”

Stallholders include The Naturally Vegan Food Company, Coffee Refill Van, Rockit Kids, Harker’s Fudge, Pada Botanicals, and Nenette Chocolates. Partners, GoodToBee, will be offering demonstrations and showcasing their beeswax wraps and 'unpaper towels' - plastic free and waste free alternatives to everyday essentials.

Commercial and events officer at Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, Shanice Webber, added “We can't wait to welcome to Delapré’s first ever Eco Fair. This is a great opportunity to discover local produce with planet friendly demonstrations, stalls, gifts and food.

"We are excited to be hosting an event with sustainability at the forefront, so wrap up warm and head down to Delapré for a hot drink and a fun-filled Sunday!”

DAPT aims to improve access to heritage and culture and to connect people with improved wellbeing and the environment. The Trust hopes that ‘GoodToBee Green’ will be the first of many eco-focussed events created with a key goal of sustainability in mind.

The Trust, which is a finalist in the ‘Community Project of the Year’ category at the 2021 Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards for its community Annual Pass scheme, is supporting the local environment and community through various initiatives including a new Thriving Communities-funded wellbeing programme alongside partners from across the town, and the University of Northampton’s cup recycling scheme ‘Up for the Cup’. All these projects are contributing to a greener future at Delapré Abbey.

A magical Christmas is also guaranteed at Delapré Abbey with tickets selling fast for their Christmas Fair (November 27 and 28), candlelit tours, wreath making workshops, and Santa’s Grotto. Tickets will go on sale for their recently announced Winter Light Trail later this month.