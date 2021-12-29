A historic abbey and tourist attraction in Northampton will fund development work to restore the site’s 19th century stables with money from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

Delapre Abbey was granted £150,300 in the latest round of the fund set up to help cultural organisations through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trust that runs the attraction says the funding will enable plans for curation of the site to take place and ensure that the final offer complements the existing visitor attraction, supports the visitor economy, creates jobs and supports the needs of the community.

Delapre Abbey stables. Photo: Chalk Original.

Richard Clinton, chief executive of Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “We welcome the news that we have been successful in securing funding from the Culture Recovery Fund.

“This is the largest award that we have received during the pandemic and is testament to the work that we do to engage and support the community whilst promoting improved wellbeing and access to green spaces.

“The funding will help us to continue to develop exciting plans for the stables with confidence, which we look forward to developing with the public in the new year.”

A new business plan sees the trust focussing on heritage and culture, wellbeing and the environment, and animating unloved spaces, with the aim to broaden reach, put communities first, and inspire and excite through ambitious programmes and activity.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive, Historic England said: “We are delighted that the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage grants continue to keep so many heritage organisations going.

“From major historic buildings to small community organisations promoting local heritage

– all deserve this support, to continue to open up to everyone the opportunities that our shared history creates.”

A total of £138 million has been awarded to heritage organisations from the three rounds of the government’s £2 billion Culture Recovery Fund support package made available for arts, culture and heritage organisations during the pandemic.