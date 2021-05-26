Northampton's branch of popular Italian restaurant chain closes for good

A Northampton branch of an Italian restaurant chain has closed its doors for good.

ASK Italian in St Giles Square at the top of St Giles Street is now permanently closed.

The restaurant did not reopen following the easing of lockdown restrictions and the building is currently 'under offer', according to Berry's estate agency.

ASK Italian in Northampton town centre is no more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

In a note posted to the Northampton branch's Google review site, ASK Italian, said: "Sorry, we have permanently closed this site.

"To find your closest ASK Italian, please check our website.

"We hope to welcome you in soon."

Although it is not clear when exactly the decision was made to close the ASK Italian restaurant, the last Google review was left ten months ago.

It was also announced in summer last year that 75 Zizzi and Ask Italian branches would close for good, due to the 'challenging environment' created by the pandemic, however it was not confirmed at the time that Northampton would be one of the axed restaurants.

Now the building is currently 'under offer' with potential new owners.