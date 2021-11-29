Northampton's Amy wins national apprentice of the year award

An apprentice at the Northampton headquarters has won a national awayrd.

Amy Forbes, who works at Travis Perkins in the town, was named apprentice of the year in the Builders Merchants Journal Industry Awards held at the Park Plaza on Friday, November 26.

The prestigious award was presented to Amy due to her outstanding service at the national builders’ merchants, where she has been working as a category assistant.

Amy Forbes was named apprentice of the year in the Builders Merchants Journal Industry Awards

Amy said: “It was such an honour to be shortlisted for this award, so to win it is a dream come true. I really enjoy my role at Travis Perkins and love going the extra mile for our customers.”

Kieran Griffin, Travis Perkins MD said: “Amy leads by example and has demonstrated maturity, professionalism, commitment and a positive can-do attitude so it’s no surprise that she has won this award. Amy has faced many challenges during the last year as she navigated the pandemic and has shown unwavering commitment and determination.”