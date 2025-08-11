Northampton's Altavia UK wins national award
It recognises UK agencies that lead with purpose, not just profit.
Altavia UK stood out for its long-term commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and values-led leadership.
The judges praised its ‘quiet consistency, clear values, and commitment to building something better.’
Joe Ward, Managing Director at Altavia UK, commented: “I know it might sound like a clichéd post-match interview after a cup final, but I’m genuinely proud of the entire team.
We’ve built a culture we believe in, made bold decisions around sustainability and inclusivity, and redefined what it means to be a modern retail agency.
This result is a brilliant reflection of the effort and care everyone brings, every day.”
This latest accolade adds to a growing list of industry recognition for Altavia UK, which includes wins at the IPM Awards, POPAI Awards and the Independent Agency Awards.
The agency also holds Platinum accreditation from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 1% of companies worldwide for sustainability and ethical practices - and continues to lead the way on carbon-neutral production and sustainable shopper marketing.