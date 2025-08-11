Northampton's Altavia UK wins national award

Altavia UK Shopper Marketing Agency in Northampton Left to right: Joe Ward, Vanessa Crowe, Nick White

Northampton-based retail marketing agency Altavia UK has won the national Agency Purpose Award 2025. The award was presented by the Alliance of Independent Agencies at MAD//Fest in London.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It recognises UK agencies that lead with purpose, not just profit.

Altavia UK stood out for its long-term commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and values-led leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges praised its ‘quiet consistency, clear values, and commitment to building something better.’

Joe Ward, Managing Director at Altavia UK, commented: “I know it might sound like a clichéd post-match interview after a cup final, but I’m genuinely proud of the entire team.

We’ve built a culture we believe in, made bold decisions around sustainability and inclusivity, and redefined what it means to be a modern retail agency.

This result is a brilliant reflection of the effort and care everyone brings, every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest accolade adds to a growing list of industry recognition for Altavia UK, which includes wins at the IPM Awards, POPAI Awards and the Independent Agency Awards.

The agency also holds Platinum accreditation from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 1% of companies worldwide for sustainability and ethical practices - and continues to lead the way on carbon-neutral production and sustainable shopper marketing.