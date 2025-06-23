Northampton’s Altavia UK shortlisted for national award

The Altavia UK team

Northampton-based retail marketing agency Altavia UK has been shortlisted for a national Agency Purpose award. The Alliance of Independent Agencies has recognised the firm for its values-led approach to business. The Agency Purpose award celebrates companies across the UK with the most progressive, purpose driven programme or cultural initiative. The Northampton based shopper marketing agency prioritises sustainability and inclusivity, making a positive impact on people, clients and the planet.​

Joe Ward, Managing Director at Altavia UK comments:

“Being shortlisted for this award is a real milestone for the team. It reflects intentional choices we’ve made to build a better retail marketing agency - one that prioritises our people, our clients, better shopping experiences and the environment.”

The Agency Purpose Award celebrates businesses that lead with purpose - not just profit. The winner will be announced at the MAD//FEST 2025 marketing event in London on 1st July.

Altavia UK specialises in shopper marketing, experiential campaigns, and print production.

Award Winning Agency and Clients

The agency works with leading brands such as Premier Foods, Vision Express, and William Grant & Sons. In 2024, Altavia HRG merged with Altavia UK in 2024 to form the current agency, now employing more than 140 people in Northampton and across the UK.

https://www.altavia-uk.com also holds Platinum accreditation from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 1% of companies worldwide for sustainability and social responsibility.

Its recent awards include Best Shopper On-Pack Promotion and Best Sampling Campaign from the IPM (Institute of Promotional Marketing) and Best B2B Campaign at the Independent Agency Awards, reinforcing its reputation as one of the UK’s best retail marketing agencies.

