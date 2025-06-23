Northampton’s Altavia UK shortlisted for national award
Joe Ward, Managing Director at Altavia UK comments:
“Being shortlisted for this award is a real milestone for the team. It reflects intentional choices we’ve made to build a better retail marketing agency - one that prioritises our people, our clients, better shopping experiences and the environment.”
The Agency Purpose Award celebrates businesses that lead with purpose - not just profit. The winner will be announced at the MAD//FEST 2025 marketing event in London on 1st July.
Altavia UK specialises in shopper marketing, experiential campaigns, and print production.
Award Winning Agency and Clients
The agency works with leading brands such as Premier Foods, Vision Express, and William Grant & Sons. In 2024, Altavia HRG merged with Altavia UK in 2024 to form the current agency, now employing more than 140 people in Northampton and across the UK.
https://www.altavia-uk.com also holds Platinum accreditation from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 1% of companies worldwide for sustainability and social responsibility.
Its recent awards include Best Shopper On-Pack Promotion and Best Sampling Campaign from the IPM (Institute of Promotional Marketing) and Best B2B Campaign at the Independent Agency Awards, reinforcing its reputation as one of the UK’s best retail marketing agencies.
For more information please go to www.altavia-uk.com