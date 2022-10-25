Northampton’s 007 shoe factory: Crockett & Jones on making shoes for James Bond and King Charles

King Charles visited Crockett & Jones shoe factory, located in Perry Street, in 2013. Photo: Sharon Lucey.

Northampton’s very own 007 shoe factory was featured once again on television last night (October 24).

Crockett & Jones, with a factory located in Perry Street, featured in a BBC broadcast called ‘The 007 Shoe Factory’, which first aired in March.

The one-off programme explored the company’s history, focussing on its family-run roots as one of the only five remaining family-owned and run shoemakers in England.

King Charles, then a Prince, was intrigued to learn more about what happened at the factory and was given a guided tour. Photo: Sharon Lucey.

First founded in 1879, Crockett & Jones is now an official partner with the James Bond franchise, and has provided shoes for 007 in the last three films – as well as having welcomed the now King Charles on site in 2013.

Nick Jones, production director at the firm for more than 17 years, said: “We feel very proud with how the show came together, and to have the opportunity to work with the James Bond franchise is an honour.

“Daniel Craig has been wearing our shoes for years, which we were all very pleased to hear.

“We hope we got across the message about what my family and I care about, and what it’s like to create high quality shoes – as well as the importance of enjoying your job.”

In the 19th century there were more than 250 shoemakers in the town, and now just seven remain – which includes Crockett & Jones, a fifth-generation firm still manufacturing its shoes entirely in England.

Crockett & Jones is also well-known for King Charles making a visit in 2013, when he was a Prince.

“The whole factory was a buzz and it was a great experience,” said Nick.

One of the employees who has worked on James Bond’s shoes and was there on the day of King Charles’ visit was Andrew Wheatley, who has worked at Crockett & Jones for around 12 years.

Andrew, 58, has worked in the boot and shoe industry since he left school at 16, and formerly worked at Haynes and Cann until it closed.

The 58-year-old says the day of King Charles’ visit was “very exciting” and although employees were told to remain at their workstations, as soon as he arrived everyone rushed to see the Royal and take photos.

Despite Andrew not meeting the then Prince Charles, he was in close proximity as he wandered round on a guided tour.

Talking about his standout moment of the partnership with the James Bond franchise, Andrew says working on the soles of Daniel Craig’s shoes for Skyfall was “surreal”.

“It’s hard to get your head around that the shoes we made here went on to feature in a James Bond film,” he said.

Andrew says the BBC broadcast made it an “exciting time” to work for Crockett & Jones, and it is good to see the factory getting the recognition it deserves.

The Perry Street factory is home to around 250 employees, and Nick says “they all have a job for life if they want it”.

Looking after employees has enabled the business to be a success – and one worker has been there for 52 years.