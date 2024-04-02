Northampton workspace reaches award final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vulcan Works, which offers office space, coworking opportunities and business support from its base in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter, is a finalist in two categories of the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards which recognise industrious, hardworking and enterprising small and medium sized businesses.

The centre is up for the Business Innovation Award, which celebrates companies doing something new, different, smarter or better that will make a positive difference, and also shortlisted for the Positive Impact Award, which is looking for those who are innovating and adapting their business to not only thrive but benefit the wider community.

In the 12 months since it opened, the Vulcan Works team has supported countless startups and small businesses through workspace provision, events, workshops and partnerships with other organisation, including Barclays Bank.

Centre Manager at Vulcan Works, Garrick Hurter, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Vulcan Works has been shortlisted for these awards and we are very proud of all that we have achieved in just a year.

“Vulcan Works has quickly established itself as a key part of the Northamptonshire business community and our customers, partners and local business support organisations have made the centre the thriving, bustling, exciting hub that we hoped it would be.”

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, added: “It is fantastic news that Vulcan Works has been shortlisted for two categories at the prestigious Northamptonshire SME awards. This truly reflects the hard work of all those involved in bringing this project to life, and all the continued dedication of our partners at Oxford Innovation to provide innovative business support to local SMEs.”