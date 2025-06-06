Northampton woman Louise Whitehead wins £1,000 in Commsave Credit Union's 321 prize draw

Commsave Credit Union has announced the winners of its 321 prize draw, concluding a four-month drive that saw a significant increase in membership across Northamptonshire and beyond.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between January and April, more than 1,500 new members joined Commsave – one of the most substantial spikes in recent years. All new joiners, along with members who referred a friend, colleague or family member, were entered into a prize draw to win £3,000, £2,000 or £1,000.

Among those celebrating is Louise Whitehead from Northampton, who won the £1,000 prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was so excited when I found out I’d won,” said Louise, who saw an advert for Commsave earlier this year. “I’ve used the money to finish paying for a holiday and do up my garden a bit. I’m so happy – it’s a great way to save, and it came at just the right time. Thank you Commsave.”

Jahidul Islam – Accounts & Performance Manager at Commsave

The 321 campaign, promoted on buses, Google ads and radio advertising across Northamptonshire, aimed to raise awareness of the benefits of joining a credit union. Commsave’s message ‘You are more than your credit score’ proved especially powerful during a time when the cost-of-living crisis continues to affect households across the region.

Interim CEO Richard Munro commented: “We’re delighted to have welcomed so many new members and to celebrate the success of the 321 campaign with our winners. This campaign has shown just how relevant and needed ethical, community-focused finance is right now.”

Commsave Credit Union, whose headquarters are in Northamptonshire, helps save safely and access responsible credit and financial education, empowering individuals to take control of their finances through ethical, not-for-profit services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a member-owned co-operative, Commsave exists to serve its members – not shareholders. It offers a wide range of benefits, including:

Safe savings accounts and affordable loans

Financial education workshops, webinars, and one-to-one support

Practical budgeting tools and money management tips

Dividends returned to members and reinvestment in the community

Commsave’s vision is clear: to empower people with the financial skills they need to manage their money wisely. That’s why financial education sits at the heart of its service offer. Since 2021, the organisation has awarded more than £100,000 to charities, community groups and good causes through its Community Fund.

Profits are retained within the business and shared directly with members or invested in services that support local people.

Whether you’re looking to build up your savings, borrow affordably or get help managing your money, Commsave is here to help.