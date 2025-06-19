Northampton village pub gearing up for summer fun following opening of £10,000 children's play area

A Northampton village pub is gearing up for a summer of fun, following the opening of a new £10,000 children’s play area.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brampton Halt, in Chapel Brampton, is known for its huge garden, overlooking a body of water. But up until earlier this year, the venue did not have a children’s play area.

The play area, which includes a slide, a wooden train, climbing frame and more, was installed in March this year and cost McManus Pubs, which runs the establishment, more than £10,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom McManus, commercial and operations manager for McManus, said: “The new play area was installed in March and cost over £10,000.

The new play area at Brampton Halt.

"It was something we have been thinking about for a while and we decided that now was a good time as we have seen a changing demographic using the venue, including an increase in families.

“It has definitely had an impact on trade and has been a big hit since being installed."

As well as the play area, the pub has updated its kids menus and introduced some new drinks, including Innocent Smoothies and Oasis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the first two weeks of the school summer holidays, the pub will also run an offer whereby families can get a free kids breakfast, with any adult breakfast before midday.

Tom adds that he hopes The Halt will be a “go-to destination for families over the summer”.