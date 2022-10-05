Northampton veterinary hospital upgrade to larger premises

Vets4Pets, part of the Pets at Home Group, has announced its Northampton Hospital will officially relocate to a new site on Becket Retail Park next week as it increases its services and care for pets across Northampton.

Established in 2009, Vets4Pets Northampton Hospital provides emergency and out of hours veterinary care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from its site on St. James Road.

The new site, which covers 8,000 sq. ft and is only 500 metres from its current location, will include state-of-the-art facilities that enable the hospital to increase its support for local practices with complex cases.

Owners of the Vets4Pets practice, Jenny Millington (left) and Davina Graves (right)

This includes a dedicated in-patient ward with modern heated kennels, a new pharmacy, 10 consulting rooms and three operating theatres so it can continue to offer orthopaedic surgery, ultrasound imaging and dental care. It will also feature a purpose-built in patient ward, located in a quiet area of the hospital, and a dedicated waiting area specifically for cats.

The move follows increased demand for intensive care cases and surgical procedures, and with greater capacity and extended facilities the Vets4Pets team will be able to care for more pets across Northamptonshire.

The hospital, which is set to open its doors on Monday 10th October, employs a 54-strong team in Northampton.

In addition to state-of-the-art facilities for pets at the new site, colleagues will also benefit from a purpose-built kitchen and colleague room, as well as bedrooms for the out of hours team and outdoor break areas. The team will also have access to free electric car charging point.

Jenny Millington, Practice Owner and Veterinary Surgeon at Vets4Pets Northampton Hospital, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be moving into our new hospital. The team have worked so hard over the past few years, it’s incredibly rewarding to now have a state-of-the-art facility to expand our services from. Everyone’s very excited to move, and we can’t wait to show all our current and new clients our fantastic hospital.