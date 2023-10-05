Northampton Town Football Club help Mitch in to employment!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project allows great individual progress, taking first steps to reach employment. Receiving one to one or small group support shows individuals how they can overcome their own barriers to enter work. As the Pathways4Recovery Programme is ending, we look back at some of the participants that have progressed within their journeys and how they have overcome barriers to employment.

Mitch was referred to the club by our good friends at Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, who offer outstanding social care services for children and young people in the county, ensuring families receive early help to prevent difficulties escalating. Mitch, a football enthusiast was looking for his first steps into work after leaving the care system.

The Northampton Town Community Trust invited Mitch to Sixfields to have an informal stadium tour and open honest conversation into how we can support his next steps. Mitch was introduced to various NTFC club staff members on the day, which brought us to the Ticket Office Manager. After a conversation and getting to know the responsibilities of the role, he offered Mitch a part-time role at the club in supporting in selling programmes and fan engagement on matchdays. After the job offer, Mitch came out with a comment that we have never heard, “Amazing, I am no longer NEET” (Not in Employment, Education or Training.)

Mitch is now working for the Cobblers!

We now welcome Mitch as a new staff member into the NTFC family.

Colin Foster, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust said: “The Northampton Town Community Trust have been fantastic in supporting and giving our young people opportunities and experiences including work, with Mitch being a great example of that! We look forward to continuing our work with the Community Trust to help our children and young people access opportunities to help them thrive.”

Ian Crow, Employability Officer of Northampton Town FC Community Trust added: “Mitch has been an amazing addition to the NTFC family! Mitch continues to get involved in the overall matchday experiences and prides himself on making sure fans leave with a smile.”

For more information about the Pathways4Recovery programme please visit: ntfccommunity.co.uk/pathways4recovery