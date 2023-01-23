Two Northampton cafes have spoken out against West Northamptonshire Council’s plans to scrap free weekend town centre parking and increase all rates.

Frances Burton, owner of The Sandwich Bar in Gold Street, has slammed the proposals as “ridiculous” and like the other businesses who have backed this campaign, she “cannot make sense of it all”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, she said: “This town centre is down on footfall as it is – to start charging more is beggars belief.

Abington Street's Matchbox Cafe and Gold Street's The Sandwich Bar have spoken out against the proposals.

“People already comment about the lack of what is available in the town and their shock at the parking charges as they stand.”

When asked about the difficulties businesses will face if the proposal goes ahead, Frances admitted The Sandwich Bar is “already on the edge” and in a “touch and go” situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though they have a loyal customer base who visit during the week, they see new and different faces each weekend and Frances believes that will come to an end if the parking charges increase.

“Desperate action is needed,” she added. “Something needs to be done if this town centre is to survive with competitors on our doorsteps, and Wesley Suter’s petition is the way to show the council how we all feel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing the same views as Frances is fellow cafe owner Bing Wan from Matchbox Cafe, in Abington Street.

He said: “The whole thing is disgraceful. It will be criminal if the plans go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a lack of footfall already and people tell me the parking is extortionate. There is no value for money as we have no big name shops like our nearby competitors.”

Bing fears this decision would put the nail in the coffin when people are deciding if it is worthwhile to visit the town centre or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questioning if there are alternative ways West Northamptonshire Council can raise the funds they require, Bing spoke of the litter warden scheme – which sees anyone littering on the streets of the town centre fined.

“Why can they not introduce another scheme like that?” he asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe owner shared this is yet another battle they all face, as businesses are “struggling at the best of times”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bing took time off over Christmas and New Year and during that week, some of the wholesale prices he pays for his resources increased by 20 percent – and Matchbox Cafe has had to up its prices as a result.

“Having to pay more for parking and what they’re buying in the town centre is going to drive people away,” said Bing. “But what can we do?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matchbox Cafe’s lease runs out in 2028, and Bing shared his despair that even then, he may not see the completion of the works planned for the former M&S building in Abington Street.

He said: “The town is going to be a building site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about Wesley Suter’s petition to halt these proposals, Bing added: “All town centre businesses need to support each other, regardless of if they are an independent business or part of a chain.

“We need to converse and work together as a big team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad