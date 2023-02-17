Northampton town centre business owners ‘fighting for positive change’ – sparked by council parking proposals

Collectively opposing West Northamptonshire Council’s town centre car parking proposals has brought business owners together – who are now determined to “fight for positive change”.

A group chat has been made for town centre businesses to be in constant communication, and there are already 27 owners who are bouncing ideas off one another.

Liz Cox, owner of The Eccentric Englishman in St Giles’ Street, is a member of the group and says she receives tens of notifications each day – which is a promising start to get the conversation going.

She said: “We’re all fed up and the town centre car parking proposals are our current priority.

“You wouldn’t believe how many people are being added each day and we are all fighting for positive change.

“We want to show what Northampton does have to offer and speak with one voice when it comes to the council.”

Liz says in the last week alone, her quirky cafe has had visitors from France and Texas – and many from overseas are either recommended to visit The Eccentric Englishman by where they are staying, or follow the venue online.

“Us businesses have so much to give,” said Liz. “We work day in, day out to make this town a destination.”

Though the town centre car parking proposals, which the final decision on is set to be made on next Wednesday (February 22), is the current focus – this group is about sharing upcoming opportunities and offering support to other businesses.

Only this week, Liz shared about the Alice in Wonderland experience by CluedUpp Games returning to the town centre in March.

This interactive outdoor experience, which sees groups using their phones to solve clues and complete challenges against the clock, was last brought to the town centre in November.

Liz said: “All businesses were swamped when the experience was last here, with people posing for photos all over the town.

“This is such a positive opportunity and the group chat is a great way to ensure others don’t miss out on the custom themselves.”

