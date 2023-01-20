Northampton Town Centre BID assures businesses ‘we want to be part of the solution’ to parking proposals

Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) has spoken out against West Northamptonshire Council’s proposals to scrap free weekend parking and increase all charges.

Mark Mullen, BID’s operations manager, has assured businesses: “We want to be part of the solution.”

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, Mark said: "We're all looking forward to seeing a modern, vibrant town centre once the new look Market Square, Abington Street and elsewhere are complete, but while that work is ongoing businesses are facing a period of unprecedented upheaval in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

Mark Mullen, Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District's operations manager.

“It's absolutely essential we do all we can to protect our businesses and help them through this period if we want them to be a part of our town centre in the future.

"Businesses need certainty and support. What they don't need is shoppers being given another reason not to visit Northampton town centre.”

Mark added that Northampton Town Centre BID “understands the local authority needs to manage its finances, and BID are working closely with all partners to come up with a suitable alternative”.

This includes speaking to businesses to understand their concerns and carrying out a thorough benchmarking exercise to get a full picture of parking charges in other nearby town centres.

“This work will enable us to discuss alternatives that are fair and meet the needs of both businesses and the council,” said Mark. “Parking charges are a problem in our town. We want to be part of the solution."

West Northamptonshire Council’s plans are in a bid to plug a £60 million shortfall in funding, which could see the new parking scheme implemented from April.

The report says the plans could raise an extra £1 million in revenue.

Currently, shoppers can park free for up to two hours on Saturdays, and those staying longer or parking in midweek pay the equivalent of £1 an hour.

The new pricing scheme would see all drivers pay £1.10, up to a maximum of £5.50 for five hours, and Sunday free parking will be replaced by a flat £2.20 all-day fee.

