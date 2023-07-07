News you can trust since 1931
Northampton To Rotterdam: Homebuilder’s Employees Get On Their Bikes For Charity

David Wilson Homes South Midlands has praised its commercial team that recently took on a cycling challenge for charity.
By Dan ColeContributor
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read

The commercial team collectively cycled 421km – the equivalent of the distance from Northampton to Rotterdam – on a set of exercise bikes to support the division’s charity of the year, Northampton Hope Centre.

Northampton Hope Centre helps people experiencing problems of disadvantage and marginalisation, including hardship, homelessness, addiction and mental health. As well as giving practical support, it focuses on helping people to help themselves.

Located at Chamber Gym, which offered the use its exercise bikes for free, the team completed the distance and managed to raise £4,000 for the charity.

DWSM - The commercial team during the bike ride fundraiserDWSM - The commercial team during the bike ride fundraiser
Alex Copeland, CEO at Northampton Hope Centre, said: “We are thrilled to have the support of David Wilson Homes this year, the team have put in such an effort into their fundraising. Collective fundraising like this makes such a difference to Hope, the last couple of years have been enormously challenging for people struggling with serious hardship, this will make a significant impact on the lives of people in the Northamptonshire community.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re very proud of the efforts of our commercial team in their fundraising for Northampton Hope Centre.

“This was a huge challenge for the team to take, and we hope they enjoyed pushing themselves for a good cause.

“Northampton Hope Centre does amazing work helping the homeless and beyond, so we’re delighted to support its work.”

To learn more about the charity and how to support its work, visit the website at Northampton Hope Centre.

Related topics:Northampton Hope CentreNorthamptonDavid Wilson HomesNorthamptonshire