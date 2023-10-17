Northampton theatre school boosted by Amazon donation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Top Hat Theatre School offers a range of classes for children aged up to 18 years old, including dance, drama, singing, musical theatre and acrobatic arts. The school prepares students for regular examinations and has a range of performance and competition opportunities throughout the year.
The donation will go towards supporting underprivileged children who would not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a theatre school. It will also fund for public theatre performances and equipment to support the social, emotional, educational and physical development of pupils at the school.
“We’re pleased to support Top Hat Theatre School with this donation and look forward to seeing the staff and volunteers continue to have a positive impact on the creative young minds in our community.
Anna Szczepaniak, an employee at Amazon in Daventry, nominated the school for the donation. She added:
“I’m so glad Amazon can support Top Hat Theatre School with this donation. It’s so important to encourage young people to develop their creative minds and passions.”
Tracey Willson, Chair Person for Friends of Top Hat School (FOTHS), said: “On behalf of FOTHS, I would like to say a big thank you to the team at Amazon in Daventry for this donation. We are passionate about empowering young creatives to pursue and better themselves in their areas of talent, and this donation will help us to do just that.”