Northampton tech business wins spot on huge £1.5 billion framework to support NHS Trusts

Northampton based, Public sector IT specialists Kingsfield has been awarded a coveted spot on the Total Technology Solutions (NOE.0552) Framework; a framework designed by the North of England Commercial Procurement Collaborative (NOE CPC) to provide cost-effective IT solutions to NHS Trusts across the country.

By being appointed a place on the NOE CPC Total Technology Solutions, the East Midlands business can now offer a range of IT solutions at best value for multiple NHS Trusts across the region and up and down the country.

The framework, worth up to £1.5 Billion, is hosted by the Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LYPFT) and provides collaborative and bespoke procurement solutions to the public sector.

NHS staff across the counry will benefit from crucial IT repairs

When looking for appropriate IT solutions, customers in the East Midlands and around the UK can access the framework in a number of ways including direct award and the quick quote process, accessible via NOE CPC or further competition procurement process.

Kingsfield Managing Director, Brian Boys, commented on being successfully appointed onto the framework: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded a place on the single lot framework as part of NOE CPC. We are excited to be able to support the many NHS Trusts who are a part of this framework around the UK, providing them with IT solutions at economically advantageous prices.

“Our place on this framework will help the framework deliver comprehensive, compliant and innovative solutions which, ultimately, will help to save the NHS money over the next two years by offering a range of IT solutions at great value.”

Alison Petrie, Senior Category Manager – Technology (ICT) at NOE CPC, said: “We are incredibly proud of the service NOE CPC delivers and the expertise of our team. Our Total Technology Solutions framework agreement offers a comprehensive solution to NHS and public sector organisations ensuring value and compliance. We are delighted when organisations meet the high standards required and are awarded to our frameworks to continue to deliver value across the public sector.”

