Northampton supermarket wants approval to sell alcohol into the early hours of the morning
Sivasambo Santhirasakaran, the applicant behind Kana Asian Supermarket, at 168-170 Kettering Road, has submitted a licensing application to West Northamptonshire Council.
If approved, the licence would permit the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption from 6am to 2am, Monday to Sunday. Additionally, the business is seeking permission to serve late-night refreshments between 11pm and 2am each day.
The application is currently under review by the Licensing Authority at West Northamptonshire Council.
Residents and responsible authorities who wish to comment on the application have until August 16, 2025, to submit written representations. All submissions must be directed to the licensing authority at [email protected] or sent by post to the council’s official address.
This application, and hundreds of others, was published on the Public Notice Portal.
