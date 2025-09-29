A Northampton supermarket looks set to be given the green-light to expand – and the boss says improvements have been made following recent negative Google reviews.

Plans for a side extension to Umrah Supermarket in Harlestone Road, St James, have been recommended for approval by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

According to plans, the supermarket wants to expand into part of the car park on the west side of the building, which currently has about 12 spaces. The extension would stretch along the side of the store and also cover part of the area currently used for recycling.

The main part of the new section would match the existing roof, while the far end would have a flat roof. The walls would be finished in a way that looks like the rest of the building, according to plans.

The extension would add around 520 square metres of retail space and reduce car parking from 120 spaces to 108.

A WNC planning officer said: “The proposed extension to the supermarket building is considered to be of an appropriate scale and massing which will have an acceptable appearance in the street scene and will not have an adverse effect on the character and amenities of the area. Accordingly, it is recommended that the application is approved.”

Umrah opened at the former Aldi site in 2022 and later opened an Umrah Express store in St Peter’s Way Retail Park in summer 2025.

The St James supermarket has faced a number of complaints on Google reviews in recent months.

In response, an Umrah spokesman said: “I take these allegations very seriously and want to emphasise that our commitment to food safety is of the highest priority.

“We are actively addressing the issues related to our products and have already instituted improvements in our food handling procedures.

“Additionally, I would like to highlight that our establishment operates within a competitive halal market, which may lead to attempts by competitors to undermine our reputation.”

It was last inspected by the Food Standards Agency in May 2024 and received a four-star hygiene rating out of five.

Councillor Andrew Last, WNC cabinet member for HR, corporate and regulatory services, said: “WNC takes all food safety concerns seriously. While we do not comment on individual businesses, we can confirm that any reports received are thoroughly investigated by our regulatory services team, and appropriate action is taken where necessary.

“We encourage residents who have concerns about food hygiene or safety to report them directly via our website. Ensuring that food businesses operate safely and hygienically is a priority, and we continue to monitor and respond to any issues raised within the community.”