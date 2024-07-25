Northampton stylist shortlisted for top hairdressing accolade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christian Wiles from Wiles Studio in Northampton is in the running to be crowned the best stylist in his region, after being shortlisted for the Eastern Hairdresser of the Year title at HJ’s 2024 British Hairdressing Awards sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the Awards which honour the most exciting talents from across the UK and are the most coveted trophies in hairdressing. Recognising outstanding creative and technical skill, the event features ten regional categories, as well as nine specialist awards including Afro, Men’s and Avant Garde. The evening culminates with the announcement of the British Hairdresser of the Year*, arguably the industry’s greatest accolade.

Judged anonymously by over 100 leading hairdressers (including celebrity stylists, session stylists, salon owners, previous winners and Hall of Fame** members), winners are set to be announced at a red-carpet ceremony on Monday 25th November at Grosvenor House, a JW Marriott Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Christian joins five other finalists, having submitted four photographic images showcasing their technical and creative hairdressing expertise. The final round of judging takes place this October and requires finalists to submit a further four images, making a complete collection of eight. Both stages of judging are independently audited and verified.

‘Reaching the finals feels incredible – I’m over the moon!’ says Christian. ‘The standard of entries is always so impressive so it’s a real ‘pinch me’ moment to have made it this far. I love producing collections which show what I’m about as a hairstylist, and I hope the judges will recognise the passion and personality behind my work.’

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: ‘The past forty years have seen us celebrate the most exciting and creative individuals working within this fantastic industry. Four decades on, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to recognise excellence, passion and technical ability, and it is privilege to honour those who are excelling in their field. Christian has demonstrated a level of skill and expertise that is to be admired and his should be applauded for this remarkable achievement.’