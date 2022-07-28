Northampton stylist says ‘mind is blown’ after reaching finals of UK hairdressing competition

Finalist, Rebecca Jacques, works at Daniel Granger Hairdressing in Abington Street.

A Northampton hair stylist is one of six finalists in the region to be shortlisted for an award at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2022.

Rebecca Jacques, from Daniel Granger Hairdressing in Abington Street, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Eastern Hairdresser of the Year title at the national awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

Rebecca said: “This is such a proud moment for me. These awards always bring together such exceptional talent and to see my name alongside those shortlisted is mind-blowing.”

Rebecca Jacques will now need to submit a further four images for the final round of judging.

Rebecca was named as one of six finalists in the East Midlands after submitting four photographs demonstrating the breadth of her hairdressing expertise, showcasing her technical skill and creative ability.

She will now need to submit a further four images for the final round of judging, which takes place in September.

Rebecca continued: “I’d love to bring the trophy back to Daniel Granger Hairdressing and hope the judges will recognise the love and hard work that has gone into my collection.”

HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards - now in its 38th year - is an annual celebration of hairdressing excellence. It was founded in a bid to recognise the achievements of stylists across the UK.

Regional categories honour the finest hairdressing talent from across Britain with a separate category for ‘International Collection of the Year’, while seven specialist categories regards specific areas of hair expertise including Afro, Men’s, Avant Garde and Colour.

Executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards Jayne Lewis-Orr said: “Every year, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards serve as a reminder of the passion, artistry and expertise that this incredible industry has to offer, and it is a privilege to celebrate the talent and brilliance of creative individuals from across the country.

“In reaching the finals, Rebecca has demonstrated excellence in all areas of their craft and an ability to bring together the magical elements that make a photographic collection stand out from the competition.”

New for 2022 is the ‘Session Hairdresser of the Year’ award category, which is by nomination only and sees the very best stylists from the world of session put forward their favourite images from the last 12 months.

The most anticipated award of the evening - ‘British Hairdresser of the Year’ - is by nomination only and is widely regarded as the industry’s greatest accolade.

Schwarzkopf Professional are the sole sponsor of the event and have been since its launch in 1985.

General manager for Henkel Beauty Care Professional UK & Ireland Julian Crane said: “As always, Schwarzkopf Professional is delighted to sponsor this revered event and we thank all participants for their continued support.

“My sincere congratulations to the finalists who once again have raised the bar with the standard of entries – the passion and creativity of this phenomenal industry never fails to impress.”

The awards are judged anonymously by over 100 leading hairdressers - including celebrity stylists, session stylists, salon owners, previous winners and Hall of Fame members.

All winners will then be announced at a Black-Tie event to be held on Monday, November 28 at the Grosvenor House hotel, in Park Lane, London.